Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.63. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 67,230 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

