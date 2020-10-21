Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in September

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Liberated Syndication news, CFO Richard Heyse purchased 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $49,643.86.

LSYN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Liberated Syndication has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.07.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

