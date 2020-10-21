Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 11,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,887. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

