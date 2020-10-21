Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 3,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.41. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

