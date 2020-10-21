Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

