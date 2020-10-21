Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $60,429.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.01122529 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,845.78 or 1.03198791 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 350.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 695,429,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Braziliex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

