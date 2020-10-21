Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Logitech International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.