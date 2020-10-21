Logitech International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,693 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 896% compared to the typical volume of 672 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.