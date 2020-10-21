Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.