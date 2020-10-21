Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.82.

TSE:MFC opened at C$18.48 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$27.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total value of C$553,592.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$123,969.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

