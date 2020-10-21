Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,599,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 1,338,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC started coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

