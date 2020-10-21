Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.73. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 210,878 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 346.75% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

