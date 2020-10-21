Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $39.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of MPC opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

