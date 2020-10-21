Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.28 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

