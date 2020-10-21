Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in September

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Markel by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,075.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $17.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $976.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,005.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $964.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

