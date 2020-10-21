Mattel (MAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

