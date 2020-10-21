MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,237,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 3,558,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

MEDIF stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.