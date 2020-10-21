MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,559.0 days.

Shares of MKGAF opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.