Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

