Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Shares of MTA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 162.80%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

