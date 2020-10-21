Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 1,069,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. Metro has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Get Metro alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Metro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.