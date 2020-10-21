Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 2,477 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $13,029.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,604,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,258,844.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

TIPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tiptree by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiptree by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

