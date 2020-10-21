Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0018

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Mirai has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Mirai has a market cap of $6,284.34 and approximately $108.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

