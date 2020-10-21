Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Update

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,764. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

