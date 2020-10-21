Mizuho Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $170.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $152.45 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

