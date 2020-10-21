Morgan Stanley Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $57.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE PNR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Pentair by 194.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pentair by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

