Morgan Stanley Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $13.50

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE DK opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $779.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Delek US by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

