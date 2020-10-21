Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

NYSE MS opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 358,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

