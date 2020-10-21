Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.47 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 873,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 609,747 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 597,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

