Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mplx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.