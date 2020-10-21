MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE MSA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. 114,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.