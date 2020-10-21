Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. Msci reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $358.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.32. Msci has a 1-year low of $214.12 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

