MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. MTS Systems reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MTS Systems.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,887,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTS Systems (MTSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.