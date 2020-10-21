Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,062. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

