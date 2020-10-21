Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) versus GENFIT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNFT) Critical Contrast

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Mymetics has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mymetics and GENFIT S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million 3.64 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.24

Mymetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mymetics and GENFIT S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 4 0 2.10

GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 163.04%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and GENFIT S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -604.47% N/A -53.93% GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR beats Mymetics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

