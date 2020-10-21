NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Update

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NASB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASB stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.19. NASB Financial has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

