Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

