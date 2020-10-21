Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

