Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $615.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.65.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

