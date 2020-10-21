Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $591.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $573.00 to $591.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

