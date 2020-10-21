Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $510.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.97. Netflix has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

