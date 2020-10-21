Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $700.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

