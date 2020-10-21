Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

NBO stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

