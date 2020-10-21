Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Raised to Positive at OTR Global

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,072. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.14. Nevro has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $155.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $42,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,974. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nevro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.