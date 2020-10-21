New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.23

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 81252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

