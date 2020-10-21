Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.06. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

