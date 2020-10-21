NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.54 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.18-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.63. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $308.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Shares of NextEra Energy are going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

