NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.18-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $300.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $308.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy are going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.