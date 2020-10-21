NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.18-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $300.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.63.

NextEra Energy shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $266.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,541 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

