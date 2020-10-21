NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 178.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9,964.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 195,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,843 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

